Slow and steady. Sofia Richie is working through her split from Scott Disick on her own terms.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“Sofia isn’t interested in dating right now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She is still healing from the breakup between her and Scott.”

The 22-year-old California native began dating the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star in 2017, two years after he and Kourtney Kardashian called it quits. Us confirmed in May that Richie and Disick pressed pause on their relationship, but they were spotted celebrating the 4th of July together in Malibu less than two months later. After briefly reconciling, an insider told Us the pair had “broken up for good” in August.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up,” the source said at the time. “But Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

Read article

Since her three-year romance with the New York native came to an end, Richie sparked relationship rumors with longtime friend Jaden Smith. The model and the Get Down actor, 22, were spotted getting cozy during a day trip to a Los Angeles beach in September — but Smith later denied being anything more than friends.

“You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that,” Smith said on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in September. “Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. … We’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

As she continues to adjust to her new single status, Richie is taking this time to reset. “She wants to put more energy back into her career of modeling and acting,” the first source says. “Her family is pushing her to do the same.”

Scott Disick's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Read article

Disick shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Kardashian, 41, and spent the summer making his kids his first priority. Earlier this month, he was spotted at dinner with model Bella Banos, prompting speculation that he had put his relationship with Richie behind him. Disick’s ex unfollowed him on Instagram, but an insider previously revealed that her family encouraged her to let him go his own way.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the source added in September. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”