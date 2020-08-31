There’s nothing wholesome about “WAP.” The outrageously outrageous hit single from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion revels in absolute raunch and that’s why people love it. But the thing that really shocked Cardi was what British-South African model/Instagram star Niamh Adkins did to her hedonistic hit.

“I ain’t saw that coming,” was all Cardi could say on Sunday (Aug. 30) when she caught wind of Adkins’ unexpected comedic remake of “WAP,” which opens with Adkins rocking a bunch of classic, squeaky clean Taylor Swift looks as she recreates the “You Belong With Me” video. But halfway through the track switches to “WAP,” and Adkins drops to the floor to pop it and do the splits as the two songs merge and even the model looks shocked at the seamless melding of purity and, well, you know.

Check out Adkins’ video below.

I ain’t saw that coming https://t.co/idurLgrvBC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 31, 2020

The post Someone Mashed Up ‘Wap’ With Taylor Swift and Cardi B is Speechless appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.