Sonequa Martin-Green, Steven Yeun, and More The Walking Dead Stars Join Robert Kirkman's New Show

By Celebrity News Wire on July 24, 2020

Sonequa Martin-Green, The Walking Dead | Photo Credits: Gene Page/AMC

While The Walking Dead TV series has become its own universe, with three different shows, it's all based on the amazing comic book series written by Robert Kirkman with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. However, there is another adaptation of Kirkman's comic books coming to the small screen, and

...

