High-end drama series “Leonardo,” starring Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) as the Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci has wrapped its Italian shoot after becoming one of the first large-scale productions to resume production during the coronavirus crisis. The series is co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television. Producers also include Lux Vide with RAI Fiction and […]

