BREAKING: Don’t count on Sony Animation’s Lord & Miller movie Connected for this fall. The feature joins a number of other features fleeing the immediate fall calendar or delaying until later in the year, or even in 2021. Connected, last scheduled for Oct. 23, is now being moved by the studio to an unset future […]

The post Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Connected’ Also Moves Out Of The Immediate Fall Schedule appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.