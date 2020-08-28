Sony Pictures Classics will release Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. It was announced this week that the documentary will screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, capping off a string of previous acceptances into the Cannes, Telluride, and New York Film Festivals. The doc premiered at the […]

