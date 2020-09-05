Sony has set moderate theatrical fall releases for two independent features, Diane Paragas’ narrative feature debut Yellow Rose and Andrew Cohn’s comedy The Last Shift which made its global premiere at Sundance. Last Shift, which Sony Pictures World Acquisitions picked up, will debut on Sept. 25, while Yellow Rose which the label’s Stage 6 Films acquired last year sans Philippines, will […]

