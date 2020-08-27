Sophie Simmons, Nick Simmons Upgrade to Striking Hollywood Architectural

By Celebrity News Wire on August 27, 2020

Though they only just put their Hollywood Hills starter house up for sale las week, Sophie Tweed-Simmons and Nick Simmons  — the adult children of rock music icon-turned-reality TV star Gene Simmons — have wasted little time in upgrading their L.A. residential circumstances, shelling out $2.3 million for a brand-new contemporary showpiece with multiple flights of […]

The post Sophie Simmons, Nick Simmons Upgrade to Striking Hollywood Architectural appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story