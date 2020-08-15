Sophie Turner is reminding everyone that it’s Joe Jonas’ first time celebrating a birthday as a dad.

The actress took to social media on Saturday (Aug. 15), Jonas’ 31st birthday, to share a classic black-and-white photo of the couple alongside a special birthday message to her husband.

“Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she wrote to Jonas in a sweet post on Instagram.

The new parents welcomed their first child together just a few weeks ago, but this is the first time Turner has acknowledged on social media that their bundle of joy, a baby girl named Willa, is here.

Nick Jonas wished his brother a happy birthday, too, with a silly clip of him dancing. “You’re the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you. I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas,” he said.

Kevin Jonas added, “Happy birthday @joejonas love you man. Hope you have an incredible day!!” and their father, Kevin Jonas, Sr., sent some adorable throwback photos from Joe’s childhood out to the world with his birthday note: “A HUGE #happybirthday to @joejonas. Thanks for being born on our Anniversary and making our lives incredible. Love you my son.”

The post Sophie Turner Sends Sweet Birthday Message to ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.