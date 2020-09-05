Looking good, mama! Sophie Turner was photographed out in public for the first time since giving birth to her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, was seen holding hands with the Jonas Brothers singer, 31, as they strolled in their L.A. neighborhood on Thursday, September 3, in pics posted by the Daily Mail.

The pair wore sunglasses and facemasks for their walk, with Turner revealing her post-baby slimdown in fitted white jeans and a striped T-shirt. The “Sucker” singer wore black shorts and a black hoodie.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple, who wed in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019, were expecting their first child and Turner was “due in the middle of summer.”

While the Emmy nominee didn’t confirm her pregnancy, she displayed her growing baby bump on several walks with Jonas as they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner admitted in an interview with Conan O’Brien in March that she was “kind of loving” isolating at home with her husband.

“I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” the Dark Phoenix actress explained. It also helped that Jonas pampered his pregnant wife and cooked for her — later that month she shared a photo of the crooner holding up a huge bowl of pasta. “One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy,” she captioned the pic.

The couple welcomed Willa on July 22 and confirmed their little girl’s arrival in a statement to Us five days later, saying, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

A source told Us that their daughter’s moniker “isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything” but “is a name they had picked out a while ago, before the baby’s arrival.

The pair have yet to post photos of their bundle of joy but returned to Instagram on August 7 to share an important message amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Jonas posted a pic of himself and his wife sitting on a sofa wearing white T-shirts on his Instagram Stories along with a message that read “WEAR A MASK THATS THE TEA.”

A little over a week later, Turner shared a throwback photo with her husband on Instagram as the Camp Rock alum celebrated turning 31. “Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy,” she captioned the black-and-white pic.

