Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Sorry, Station 19 Isn't on Tonight

By Celebrity News Wire on April 23, 2020

Boris Kodjoe, Station 19 | Photo Credits: Kelsey McNeal, ABC

We are sorry to inform you, TGIT fans, but Station 19 will not be airing on Thursday, April 23. Your TV and DVR aren't glitching -- ABC is airing the NFL draft this evening, because even if the state of all sports seasons is in question amidst the coronavirus pandemic, teams need to know who their

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story