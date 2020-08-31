Digital performance rights organization SoundExchange – recently designated by the RIAA as the authoritative source for International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) data in the U.S. – has appointed Esther-Mireya Tejada as chief marketing and communications officer.

The role will task Tejada with overseeing the company’s brand strategy and marketing, global communications and public relations, industry relations and public policy groups. In so doing, she will manage a team of nearly two dozen marketing and communications professionals, multiple partners and agency relationships.

Tejada most recently served as senior vp and head of corporate communications at Entercom, where she structured the company’s first strategic communications organization. She directed the integrated communications for the company’s acquisition of CBS Radio and the launch of its digital streaming platform, Radio.com, while also developing the communications architecture for its portfolio of radio stations, digital audio and podcast brands and live concerts and events. She previously held executive roles at Univision, PepsiCo and Diageo, among others.

In addition to her executive career, Tejada serves on the board of directors of the Alliance for Women in Media. She previously served on the board of directors of the Hispanic Public Relations Association.

“The music industry is at a pivotal point, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the rules and so much at stake for creators of all types,” said SoundExchange president and CEO Michael Huppe, whom Tejada will report to. “Esther brings a unique blend of experience, talent, and ability to find innovative solutions that will enable SoundExchange to drive positive change in the industry and advocate on behalf of music creators. I’m thrilled to welcome Esther as part of our team.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the SoundExchange mission and to serve as a passionate advocate for our community of over 200,000 music creators,” added Tejeda in a statement. “SoundExchange is at the critical intersection of music, technology and data in today’s digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of music during this transformational time.”

