The coronavirus pandemic might have offered an unexpected and unwelcome jolt to the movie business in Southeast Europe, but it’s just the latest in a series of disruptions to the industry whose impact will be felt for years to come. Post-COVID planning, emerging VOD platforms, and the global rethink on theatrical release windows were among […]

The post Southeast European Exhibitors, Distributors Plan for Post-COVID Reboot appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.