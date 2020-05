www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/l4mY2asIjWk\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Space Force | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/l4mY2asIjWk " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

I'm just going to come right out and say it: The new Netflix comedy Space Force is a complete and utter disappointment. When you look at the creative minds behind Space Force -- Steve Carell reuniting with The Office creator Greg Daniels! -- it should be The Right Stuff of space comedies. But despite

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com