Spend Your Holiday Watching the Best Saturday Night Live Easter Sketches
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Spend Your Holiday Watching the Best Saturday Night Live Easter Sketches
Saturday Night Live is providing the goods this weekend. First, the show returned from its hiatus with its first remotely produced episode, and then the SNL YouTube channel gifted us a compilation video of some of the all-time best Easter sketches. You don't even have to celebrate the holiday to