



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/D5RDTPfsLAI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Da 5 Bloods | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/D5RDTPfsLAI " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Spike Lee will now join the ranks with Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Noah Baumbach, and Bong Joon Ho as the latest auteur director to develop a movie for Netflix. His latest joint -- the first since his Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman -- is Da 5 Bloods, which set to debut on Friday, June 12. On

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com