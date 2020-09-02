Not holding back! Nikki Bella and Brie Bella didn’t spare any details of their respective birth experiences.

Nikki and Brie, both 36, candidly discussed the events surrounding their little boys’ arrivals on the Wednesday, September 2, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.” Among the topics discussed included Nikki’s 22-hour labor period.

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that welcoming Matteo last month was “the hardest workout I’ve ever done in my entire life.” Nikki also claimed that she “almost” tore off the safety rails on the hospital bed.

“I pushed so hard and on that last round, I pushed Matteo out,” she explained. “And he came out vaginally, and that was the most incredible feeling ever.”

As many fans may now know, Brie revealed that she and her husband, Daniel Bryan, chose to name their son Buddy Dessert. The little one’s moniker was inspired by the 39-year-old pro wrestler’s father, who died in 2014.

“They were best friends and he, unfortunately, died from a heart attack,” she explained. “So we both said if we have a boy, we’ll name him after his grandfather, Bryan’s dad Buddy.”

In January, the Incomparable authors announced that they were both pregnant at the same time — and due within one week of each other.

Shortly after unveiling the pregnancy news, Nikki revealed that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, conceived their son in the same exact place that Brie and Bryan had: at the married pair’s home.

“I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome]. They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help,” she said in February. “I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’”

The reality star added, “By the way, I love it because it happened at Brie and Bryan’s house, but whatever. It was while we were staying with you guys.”

Nikki was the first to give birth on July 31, and Brie followed the very next day. This marked Nikki’s first pregnancy with Chigvintsev, while Brie and Bryan already share 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

Scroll down to see what Nikki and Brie said about the various aspects surrounding their respective births.

