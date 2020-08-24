Spotify is now the official, exclusive “audio service provider” for Riot Games’ “League of Legends” esports under a multiyear pact between the companies. It’s the first global paid sponsorship deal for Spotify — which wants to tap into the massive “LoL” fanbase to bring in new listeners. What exactly is Spotify’s game with this? According […]

