Spotify signed a deal with Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion, best friends and popular fashion and lifestyle influencers, for an exclusive weekly podcast series. The two L.A.-based comedic internet stars, who first rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app, have sizable followings on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok — a fanbase Spotify is banking on […]

The post Spotify Inks Podcast Pact With Influencers Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.