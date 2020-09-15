Spotify has teamed up with Ticketmaster and live-music app Songkick to include virtual event listings on the platform, which will appear in both the “On Tour” section of artist profiles and in Spotify’s concerts hub, the streaming giant announced Tuesday morning. Events must be listed either on Ticketmaster or Warner Music-owned Songkick to be included. […]

