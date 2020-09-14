Spotify Taps Paramount’s Jean Chi as Head of Podcast Business Affairs

Jean Chi is joining Spotify in the newly created role of global head of podcast business affairs, as the audio and music streaming continues to bulk up on podcasts, the company said Monday. At Spotify, Chi will oversee the dealmaking process for the company’s Spotify Studios, Gimlet, Parcast, and Ringer operations, assuming the leadership of […]

