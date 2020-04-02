Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Casting, and Trailer

By Celebrity News Wire on April 2, 2020

Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery | Photo Credits: Lilja J/CBS All Access



The wait for new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery feels like forever given the mindblowing events that unfolded at the end of Season 2. With the Discovery crew disappearing through a wormhole in order to save the galaxy from an army of rogue AI, and Spock (Ethan Peck) convincing the Federation to
...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story