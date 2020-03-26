- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Star Trek Picard's Brent Spiner on That 'Gentler Exit' and Why He'll Never Play Data Again
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Star Trek Picard's Brent Spiner on That 'Gentler Exit' and Why He'll Never Play Data Again
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard's season finale, titled "Et in Arcadia Ego: Part 2." Read at your own risk.]
Star Trek: Picard's emotionally charged Season 1 finale marked the end of an era, with one fan-favorite dying while another was reborn. The episode began with
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries