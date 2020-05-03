- You are here:
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premieres on Disney+ on May 4
Star Wars Day just got a bit more exciting. On May 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be making its Disney+ debut. That means that as of May the Fourth, the entire Skywalker saga will finally be available in one place, giving you the perfect excuse to have your own Star Wars mega marathon.
