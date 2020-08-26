Starlight Media, the Hollywood-focused Chinese film financier behind “Crazy Rich Asians,” is to go further in its promotion of filmmaking diversity. It has unveiled details of a $100 million film and talent development fund. The company’s Stars Collective initiative will support aspiring female and BIPOC filmmakers and creative storytellers. The fund is to be headed […]

The post Starlight Media Sets $100 Million Diversity Fund (EXCLUSIVE) appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.