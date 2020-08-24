Los Angeles- and Montreal-based Starlings Television and Canada’s Mediabiz Intl. are teaming with Europe’s Nordic Ent. (NENT) Group, and Germany’s Night Train Media for futuristic, female-driven augmented reality drama “Veil.” Craig Van Sickle (“The Pretender,” “24,” “Tin Man”) is set as showrunner. “Veil” takes place in the near future, when everyone has an implant in […]

