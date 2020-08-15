Pregnant Stassi Schroeder reunited with her former Vanderpump Rules castmates on a houseboat vacation in Nevada.

The former reality TV star, 32, who was fired from the Bravo show in June after past racist remarks and actions resurfaced, was joined by her fiancé, Beau Clark, along with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The group flew from L.A. in a private jet for their getaway on Lake Mead, with the producer sharing a video on Instagram of their flight on Friday, August 14. “The boys are back! @mrjaxtaylor @thegoodthebadthebogie @twschwa and yes we all tested negative for covid!” the 49-year-old wrote.

The reunion came after Cartwright, 31, and her husband, 41, spent weeks in Kentucky with her mom, Sherri Cartwright, who was recuperating after being on life support in the intensive care unit following emergency surgery.

The Bravo star shared an update about her mom’s “amazing recovery” on August 11, thanking fans who “prayed and sent best wishes for my wonderful Mom.”

Brittany explained that Sherri went in for bladder surgery but returned to the hospital a few days later because she felt sick and learned after a four-and-an-half-hour operation that her bowel had been torn during the first procedure.

The former SUR waitress thanked the ER doctors who “literally saved” her mom’s life.

“She fought on life support for a couple days and woke up days later with no idea what had happened to her,” she continued. “I flew straight to Kentucky and stayed by her side. She is so strong and has come so far from the first days I stayed with her in the hospital. This was a very scary time but she is bouncing right back!!”

Schroeder, meanwhile, revealed on Saturday, August 5, that she is “halfway” through her first pregnancy as she shared a photo of her growing bump and added that she is already at 20 weeks.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Schroeder and Clark were expecting and days later the Next Level Basic author revealed that they’re having a baby girl. The baby news came four days after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules after eight seasons on the show.

Her costar Kristen Doute was also let go from the series after former costar Faith Stowers claimed that the pair falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed for their past racially insensitive remarks.

Schroeder and Doute, 37, who’d fallen out as friends, have reconnected after their firings with a source telling Us exclusively last month that they pair have been hanging out with Maloney “and celebrating Stassi being pregnant and mending the friendship between the three of them.”

Scroll down to see pics from the Vanderpump Rules cast’s houseboat vacation.

The post Stassi Schroeder Reunites With ‘Pump Rules’ Cast on Houseboat Vacation: Pics appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.