Shemar Calliste Rodriguez-Jack who is known by his stage name Stax Santana, is a rapper, singer and songwriter who was born in Coney Island, New York and is based in Irvington, New Jersey. He became known in Florida for his 2018 album Motel before attaining nationwide attention following from his songs Natalie Pt.2, PTSD, Let Me Know featuring Memphis rapper iLoveMemphis and Welcome To My Hood with the producers Metro Boomin and Dinero Love.

Stax Santana was discovered and mentored by Young Monte Carlo who is now CEO of SMC Entertainment/California Music Group and the cousin of rapper and YouTube star PontiacMadeDDG. Stax Santana released his debut studio album, Motel, on September 27, 2018 Motel which now has over 100,000 streams on Spotify and 250,000 streams worldwide. His first number one single came in the middle of 2018 which was PTSD, which got him 10,000 streams in two months.

On December 17, 2018, he released his first R&B/Soul EP Sacrifices 2 which has 5 songs representing his 5 exes. His top song of the EP was Natalie Pt.3 which later on he made as a series “Natalie (Series).” On March 15, 2018, Stax Santana was signed by SMC Recordings but after his success of Motel his contract ended because he didn’t feel like the label was a good one for him but a few months after he was discovered again by the CEO of Amuse Records which signed him in November, 2018. On July 25th 2020, Stax Santana dropped his second debut album “REFLECTIONS.” His top songs on the album is MINUTE ft PostGod & Pi’erre Bourne, XXL, NO ACCESS and STARGAZING.

