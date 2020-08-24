Hailey Baldwin is laying down the law with her husband. Last month, Justin Bieber, 26, flew to Wyoming to support Kanye West, 43, amid his struggles and marital woes. And though the singer may have helped talk some sense into the troubled rapper, Hailey, 23, doesn’t like the influence Kanye has over him.

“Justin comes back from these meetings with Kanye super arrogant and talking in riddles. Plus, Hailey’s worried his relationship with the Kardashians would lead to him reconnecting with (former fling) Kourtney Kardashian,” spills a friend.

“Justin’s always trying to push the idea that they should spend more time with Kanye — but it makes Hailey uneasy, even if she is close with other members of his family, like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.” Is it too late for Biebs to say sorry?

