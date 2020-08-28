EXCLUSIVE: If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James is in final negotiations to co-star with Russell Crowe in Paramount’s thriller American Son, which is based on the critically acclaimed French film A Prophet. Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu is on board to direct the movie from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane. Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe […]

The post Stephan James To Star Opposite Russell Crowe in Paramount’s ‘American Son’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.