EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Koenig (Swedish Dicks) is set as a lead opposite Julie Bowen in The Big Bad Wolfes (fka Raised by Wolves and Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Written and exec produced […]

