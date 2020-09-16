Stephen Odubola, star of Rapman’s acclaimed “Blue Story,” will headline prison drama “Ire,” alongside Craig Fairbrass (“Villain”) and Jason Flemying (“Pennyworth”). The film, which marks the directorial debut of actor Ross McCall (“About Us”), follows the prison life of an institutionalized criminal incarcerated for murdering his wife. His routine life is disrupted when his estranged […]

The post Stephen Odubola, Craig Fairbrass, Jason Flemyng Set COVID-Safe ‘Ire’ Shoot appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.