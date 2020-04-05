Error message

Stephenie Meyer Announces Release of Twilight Companion Novel Midnight Sun

By Celebrity News Wire on May 4, 2020

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, Twilight | Photo Credits: Lionsgate

Update 5/4/20: We now know what Stephenie Meyer was teasing on her website over the last week -- and yes, all that buzz and anticipation was justified. On Monday, Meyer revealed that her long-awaited Twilight companion novel Midnight Sun will finally hit shelves on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Midnight Sun is a

