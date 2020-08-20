UPDATE: Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon is free on a $5 million bond, secured by $1.75 million in assets, on charges of fraud and money laundering. A smiling Bannon left federal court in Manhattan with a smile, claiming his indictment was a “fiasco.” Bannon said that “This entire fiasco is to stop people who […]

The post Steve Bannon, Former Donald Trump Strategist, Makes Bail In Alleged Fundraising Scheme appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.