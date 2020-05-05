Steve Carell Is Not Exactly the World's Best Boss in Netflix's Space Force Trailer
In Netflix's upcoming comedy Space Force, Steve Carell's new office is in a top-secret military base in Colorado, where he's the Michael Scott of the latest branch of the U.S. military. And if you're still laughing at the idea of a Space Force, well, that's the idea.