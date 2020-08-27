“Steve on Watch,” comedian Steve Harvey’s daily Facebook Watch talk show, has been renewed for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively. The second season will premiere on Sept. 14. Filmed in Atlanta, the new season will be taped at Harvey’s home in a newly constructed set due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production will feature […]

