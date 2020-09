Stevie Lee, a pro wrestler who went by the name “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” and appeared in the film Jackass 3D and TV shows American Horror Story: Freak Show and Spike TV’s 2010 reality series Half-Pint Brawlers, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday. He was 54. Details of the death were not disclosed on the Go Fund […]

