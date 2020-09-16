Trafalgar Releasing announced today that Stevie Nicks, two time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary Grammy-winning recording singer/songwriter, will debut her 24 Karat Gold The Concert film for two nights only on Oct. 21 & 25 at select cinemas, drive-ins and exhibition spaces around the world.

The film features a set of fan favorites from Nicks’ solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog. The film also features intimate storytelling and inspirations for some of the artist’s most famous and timeless songs and lyrics.

Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks’ fabled 67-city sold out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the filming and recording took place in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in 2017.

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour. I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold,” Nicks says.

Kymberli Frueh, svp for programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with BMG and Stevie Nicks’ team on this landmark global cinema event which is sure to delight fans. Stevie’s legendary career has spanned over four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. Her 24 Karat Gold concert tracklist features some of her greatest solo hits as well as Fleetwood Mac classics.”

Tickets go on-sale beginning Sept. 23 at StevieNicksFilm.com, where fans can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters and event alerts. Dates are subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.

A 2CD & digital/streaming release will be available on Oct. 30 via BMG, featuring 17 tracks of Stevie’s greatest hits live; including “Stand Back,” “Gypsy,” and “Edge of Seventeen,” as well as the first ever live recording of “Crying In The Night,” and other live rarities. The 2CD will be available exclusively at Target on Oct. 30, and the digital release will be available everywhere on the same day. A limited-edition 2LP 180-gram version will be available on “Crystal-Clear” vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble, while a 180-gram black vinyl version will be available everywhere.

