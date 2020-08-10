Stories of Justice Win at the Virtual GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards

The GSA BAFTA student film awards acknowledged achievements in animation, documentary and live-action with UC Berkeley’s Lucas Guilkey taking the prize for doc “What Happened to Dujuan Armstrong?,” which follows a woman’s search for justice after her son dies in a Santa Rita jail. The animation trophy went to “Sous la Glace” made by a […]

