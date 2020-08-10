Stories of Justice Win at the Virtual GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards

By Celebrity News Wire on August 10, 2020

The GSA BAFTA student film awards acknowledged achievements in animation, documentary and live-action with UC Berkeley’s Lucas Guilkey taking the prize for doc “What Happened to Dujuan Armstrong?,” which follows a woman’s search for justice after her son dies in a Santa Rita jail. The animation trophy went to “Sous la Glace” made by a […]

