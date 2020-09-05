Storm Reid Is Hollywood’s Latest Style Star — See 10 Top Looks

Seventeen-year-old Euphoria star Storm Reid is Hollywood’s newest fashion darling. Whether it’s a fitted power suit, neon frock, or a custom couture creation, the actress rocks every look with confidence.

The man behind her fierce fashion is Jason Bolden, who also dresses Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay. “I would describe Storm’s style as vibrant, fresh and modern,” Bolden tells Us. The celeb stylist, who has been working with Reid for four years, says, “I love dressing Storm because of the way she is able to bring the clothes to life.”

“I look for designers and pieces for Storm that are elevated, but still have a youthful element to them,” Bolden says. “I always keep in mind she is still a teenager, but I want her to look sophisticated and still make an impact on the carpet.”

Some of Bolden’s favorite red carpet outfits include the Rosie Assoulin gown she wore to the Golden Globes after party. “The dress is already beautiful — it resembles a painting, but when she wore it, it truly became a work of art,” he muses. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Reid stunned in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture mini dress. “I loved this moment because it really speaks to Storm’s style,” Bolden explains. “While it is Haute Couture, it is still playful and age appropriate.”

Scroll through to see Storm Reid’s eclectic ensembles, including designs from Iris van Herpen, Miu Miu, Balmain and more.

