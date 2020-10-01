Stranger Things 4: Sneak Peek, Release Date, Trailer, Spoilers, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on October 1, 2020

David Harbour, Stranger Things 4 | Photo Credits: Netflix

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/oB2GYwbIAlM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love\u2026 | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/oB2GYwbIAlM" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Stranger Things left us seriously hanging after its epic Season 3 finale and that shocking mid-credits scene. The tantalizing peek at what's to come opened the gate to more Upside Down intrigue and left us wondering if Hawkins' chief of police was really history

Now, we know the answer to that

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story