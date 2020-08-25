Stray Kids might’ve delivered their debut album Go Live in June, but they’re bringing it back next month with a special repackage edition.

The K-pop boy band shared a one-minute trailer for IN生, or In Life, on Monday (Aug. 24) ahead of their first album repackage that’s coming out on Sept. 14.

As their fearless pink-haired leader Hyunjin stares down two security guards, the Stray Kids suddenly find stray backup wearing identical white hoodies for a greatly outnumbered, high-intensity showdown.

“Stray Kids everywhere all around the world, you make Stray Kids stay,” reads the end excerpt from the JYP Entertainment video.

Go Live, Stray Kids’ first studio project from June 17, is currently sitting at No. 9 on Billboard’s World Albums chart (dated Aug. 29),

Watch the Stray Kids’ In Life trailer below.

