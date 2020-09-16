Studiocanal has promoted Anne Cherel from Head of International Sales to EVP Global Sales & Distribution. She will oversee the company’s international sales of TV and features and report into CEO Anna Marsh. London-based Beatriz Campos has been promoted from Head of International Sales (TV) to SVP Global Sales & Production Financing. She will look […]

