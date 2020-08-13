The book Finding Freedom is making room for several gossips, and now there’s news on the fallout between Prince Harry and Prince William.

A section in the book written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveals that the reason the royal brothers started growing apart was due to the funding from their father, Prince Charles.

The excerpts from the book reveal that Prince Charles, who is noted to fund several charities through revenue from his estates, had much control over the “purse strings.” This was the reason for the fallout between the Cambridges and the Sussexes.

According to the book, the brothers sometimes had to compete for additional funds for projects from their father, who also took care of Camilla’s expenses.

“They actually genuinely have to debate who gets what amount of money from their father to fund their projects,” an aide says, as per the book, adding that there is an ”inherent hierarchy, and that is really tricky.”

The book quotes a source: “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

“Charles is extremely focused on his public image, and there have been times Harry has felt that this has taken precedence over everything else.”

The book says that Harry wasn’t the only one who seemed to have a complicated relationship with the Prince of Wales.

A source discloses in the book that that “the boys can be hot and cold with the father,” citing a photo session from Prince Charles’ seventieth birthday, calling it “an absolute nightmare.”

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” the source said.

The book also says that Prince Harry wanted to get more funding for his project, but he could not do so because of his position.

“Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding. There were times in the past that Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets. That’s what happens when you are in business with your family,” says the source in the book.

The book also highlights the role of Meghan in how the royal family was projected to the world, even though Prince Charles was seen to be giving Prince William a structural and monetary advantage.

“Harry and Meghan were already propelling the monarchy to new heights around the world. The Sussexes had made the monarchy more relatable to those who had never before felt a connection,” the book says.

