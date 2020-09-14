Summer Walker is on peak form. In July, the Atlanta, Georgia singer and songwriter scored her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, as Life On Earth debuted at the summit.

She achieved the same feat last October with her debut studio album Over It.

On Monday night (Sept. 14), Walker strolled into the lineup of The Tonight Show for a remote performance of “Body,” lifted from 2019’s Over It.

Performing with her band before a room filled with flowers, Walker’s musical vision is a horticulturalist’s dream.

Watch below.

The post Summer Walker ‘Body’ Performance on ‘Tonight Show’ Is a Green Dream: Watch appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.