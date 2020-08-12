The reminders came often from Sumner Redstone, self-made architect of a vast media empire. “Viacom is me,” he once told Fortune magazine. “I’m Viacom. That marriage is eternal, forever.” “I’m in control!” he chided Mel Karmazin in a nationally televised news conference as the executive tried to outline his vision for the newly merged Viacom […]

