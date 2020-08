From Malibu to Spain and the French Riviera, celebrities have been making the most of the summer heat as it slowly dwindles into Fall.

Even with a global pandemic gripping the world, these celebrities and models are still braving the outdoors with friends and family.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sexy pics!

The post Sun’s Out, Bun’s Out: Celebs Hit The Beach To Soak Up Summer appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.