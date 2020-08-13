As artists and creatives find themselves out of work due to the pandemic, the Sundance Institute has initiated a plan to help those in marginalized communities that are disproportionally affected by coronavirus-related shutdown. The Sundance Institute announced on Thursday the organizations that have been selected as part of their $1 million Sundance Institute Respond and […]

The post Sundance Institute Announces $1 Million Grant Fund Recipients appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.