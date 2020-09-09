Sundance Institute has named award-winning filmmaker Carrie Lozano the new director of its Documentary Film Program, succeeding interim director Kristin Feeley and prior director Tabitha Jackson. Lozano will support nonfiction filmmakers during all stages of the creative and developmental process and work to advance the independent nonfiction genre by ensuring that diverse viewpoints and participants […]

The post Sundance Institute Names Carrie Lozano Head of Documentary Film Program appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.