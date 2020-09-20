Sundance Winner ‘Farewell Amor’ to Bow on Mubi in December (EXCLUSIVE)

Sundance winner and upcoming BFI London Film Festival title “Farewell Amor” will bow in December on curated streaming service Mubi. Mubi has acquired worldwide VOD rights, excluding North America, Africa, China and Israel, on the film. IFC has acquired the North America rights. Producer Huriyyah Muhammad won the Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for narrative […]

